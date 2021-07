After 4 days of search, the hunt is over.French police arrested the spectator who caused several cyclists to crash during last Saturday’s stage of the Tour de France after knocking Tony Martin over with a cardboard sign. The authorities have made it known that the woman is French and she is currently in police custody in Landerneau. The spectator, with her back to the direction of the race, was standing at the side of the road with a sign that said «Allez Opi Omi» (»Come on Grandpa and Grandma,« in a mix of French and German) to show it to the cameras. Following the incident, Tour de France deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault said the Tour would file a lawsuit against the woman for damages «so that the tiny minority of people who act this way do not ruin the show for everyone else.» The female spectator faces a fine of 1,500 euros, but the penalty could increase if Jasha Sütterlin, the only cyclist who withdrew after the crash, presses charges.