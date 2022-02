The Youth Parliament of Lugano has for several years ceased to exist due to a lack of young people willing to participate. However, this situation may be about to change soon. Philippe Angelo Otou (former candidate for the presidency of the FDP of Lugano) and Matteo Ortelli (secretary general of Giovanni UDC) have taken the decision to « revitalize» the assembly and, in past weeks, have met representatives of the city authorities to discuss the project. As confirmed by the director of the Social Division, Sabrina Antorini Massa, the city has said it is willing to give a hand to the «rebirth» of the Parliament for the younger generation. A legislature which, among other things, has already a specific regulation. «we want to activate interest because we see that there are many young talented politicians». This incentive will hopefully entice young budding «politicians» to be part of the Youth Assembly. «For us,« continues Otou, «it is an honor to be able to guide and support young people with diverse political views.