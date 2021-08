The Zurich Openair 2021, already dubbed Zoalina as a result of the coronavirus, will not be taking place. The festival organizers canceled the festival today, which was supposed to take place from August 25 to 28.

All sorts of attempts were made, the statement reads. But the strict travel rules for the artists and the entirely canceled tours have affected the schedule so much that there is «no chance» of putting together a line-up that meets the quality standards in such a short time.