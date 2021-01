New Year’s Eve in Switzerland was mostly quiet, but law enforcement work was not lacking in certain circumstances. The agents in particular intervened to stop a couple of large illegal parties. In Villeneuve, in the canton of Vaud, the police were called into question over an outlawed rave, organized in an abandoned and unsafe warehouse after a fire.

More than 100 officers arrived at the scene to escort the revelers out of the club, the cantonal police wrote in a note today. The organizer is a 29-year-old Swiss who, along with three other people, was questioned.

Between 200 and 300 people had gathered there with the intention of partying until morning.

The eviction was also necessary to ensure the safety of those present, the press release explained. The structure was in fact at risk of collapse due to a fire dating back to 2009 and petrol generators were being used. The sound system was seized.

An unauthorized New Year’s Eve party was also interrupted in Volketswil, a town not far from Zurich. In this case, the participants were over 100, when instead in the cantonal territory, gatherings with a maximum of ten people are allowed. The party was held in an empty commercial building. Twenty-five young people will be denounced for non-compliance with anti-coronavirus regulations, assures the Zurich police, specifying that further investigations are underway.

In Bienne (BE), on the other hand, according to what a spokesman for the Bernese law enforcement officers told Keystone-ATS, fireworks were fired several times in the direction of the agents. The incident occurred in the city center and fortunately did not cause any injuries. Several people have been questioned, but they are still trying to shed some light on what happened.

