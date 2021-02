There is no evidence to hold the parents of the 23-month-old girl found lifeless in 2015 in Staad (SG) responsible for the death of their daughter.

This was the decision made today by the Cantonal Court of Sangallo, overturning the conviction for manslaughter which was handed down in the first instance.

The mother, a 37 year old German, and father, a 57 year old Swiss, were nevertheless sentenced to prison terms for breach of duty of care and other offenses. The woman was sentenced to 30 months partially suspended on parole, the man to 21 months suspended for a three-year probationary period.

The facts date back to August 2015, when the police discovered the body of a girl in the basement of a house in Staad. In the trial before the highest cantonal legal authority, the question was to establish the responsibilities of the couple.

In December 2018, the Rorschach District Court (SG) found both guilty of manslaughter, inflicting six years in prison on the mother and five on the father. A milder sentence, however, than that requested by the prosecutor, which pushed for intentional murder to be recognized.

The parents filed an appeal against the sentence, now obtaining - on appeal - the acquittal for the most serious charge - that of murder. According to the cantonal court, the hypothesis that the two left their daughter alone in the nursery in the attic during a hot summer day, causing her death, is not sustainable. The time and cause of death are unclear and other scenarios remain open claims ther petition.

What is proven is the significant breach of duty of care. For example, the mother used cocaine during pregnancy and the father was also a drug addict. Furthermore, the couple did not take the baby to the pediatrician despite developmental problems. However, there is no evidence that the negligence reached the levels claimed by the prosecutor and the district court.

The mother put her daughter’s body in a suitcase, which she hid in the cellar for over a month, until the house was searched by the the police. They were also convicted of drug offenses.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata