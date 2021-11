Thirteen arrests were made between November 1 and 14. It is the result of police operations called Contralpi, co-ordinated by the canton Obwalden, on the north/south road and rail network. Approximately 500 vehicles and more than 1,000 persons were checked with the objective of increasing and developing interagency collaboration, not limiting it to the cantonal borders, as well as establishing a presence on the ground also in suburban areas, carrying out in this manner an important prevention and control campaign of would-be offenders.

Two people were reported for theft in Ticino, two for offences against the Federal Law on Narcotics, one for offences against the Federal Law on Foreigners and one for offences against the Federal Law on Road Traffic.

A further 15 individuals were charged with offences under the Federal Road Traffic Act and 11 with violations of the Federal Law on Foreigners. Additionally, two cases were found to be violations of the Federal Weapons Act. Three people had their driving licences withdrawn because they were unfit to drive.

The controls were conducted by the cantonal police, the police corps of Central Switzerland and Graubünden, with the cooperation of the Federal Customs Administration, the transport police, the military police and fedpol.

