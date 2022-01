Speeding is still one of the major causes of accidents, with serious consequences and/or death, we invite drivers to respect the limits to protect their own safety and that of other road users.

Not included in this list are checks carried out with unmarked vehicles and controls with laser guns, which should only be used to combat serious infringements of the Federal Road Traffic Act. In addition, the measure does not apply to checks on the freeway network, in accordance with the negative opinion of the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO). It is also pointed out that only the cantonal police force is authorised to carry out unscheduled controls in order to combat serious offences and ensure the safety of road users. Pre-announced controls may not be carried out due to operational requirements or technical problems.