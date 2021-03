In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, 52% of those in employment in Switzerland have worked at home to some extent compared to 50% during the first wave last year, a statement today said. For 36% of the people surveyed - a sampling of about 2,000 people - the home office is not an option.

Among office workers, 88% would not want to have to return to the company every day, and 62% would welcome being at home on specific days of the week. In contrast, 26% would be in favor of working all the time in the home, while on the opposite side is 12% who would always opt for the office.

«The past twelve months have shown that remote working works very well for many people: the fact that so few want to return completely to the office after the pandemic clearly supports this,« says Reto Savoia, CEO of Deloitte Switzerland, quoted in the note. «A clear majority wishes for an appropriate mix of remote work and office presence and aims to reap the benefits of both models,« the executive continues. In his view, companies cannot and should not close their eyes to this need.

« The trend towards telework is driving major economic and social changes as well and will impact, for instance, public transport, the property market or the hospitality and retail sectors,« the expert continues. « At the same time, flexible and attractive remote working models are also opening up new opportunities for companies and their workforces - whether it’s expanding the scope of staff recruitment or creating new family models.»

The demographic reveals differences across generations. Of those under 30, only 9% want to return to the company completely and 31% are for staying home all the time, while among those over 50, the shares are 16% and 22%, respectively. «Young people want more flexibility at work,« explains Veronica Melian, an executive at Deloitte Switzerland, in remarks quoted by the release. Corporations need to focus on flexible models to attract young talent from around the world who are consciously seeking a modern work environment. «This is a strategic challenge for many companies as the shortage of skilled personnel becomes more acute.»

With regard to productivity, 47% of respondents believe it increases at home, 37% believe it stays the same and 16% believe it decreases. Comparing this with a similar survey from last year, it can be seen that the performance of telework has increased: according to Melian, this could be linked to the fact that - unlike in 2020 - schools now remained open and parents did not have to take care of their children throughout the day. Also technically, employees are now more prepared and better equipped.

Smart working also brings problems, however: shortage of space (cited by 20% of respondents), insufficient infrastructure (22%), lack of interpersonal exchange with colleagues (44%). «Interpersonal exchange continues to play an important role for many, including corporate culture,« Savoia notes. «People come to the office to share ideas, to create together: essential aspects of innovation require personal interaction and can be better accomplished in the firm.» For companies, it’s a matter of linking these needs with the targeted use of digitization, in an attractive overall package that best meets the needs of employees.

«Companies have to prepare for the post-company era by finding a good mix of remote work and office presence,« Savoie is convinced. Home-based employees are more focused, while on the other hand for the collaborative and creative aspects a modern office makes more sense. «Companies should accordingly create new spaces for collaboration, which allow employees to be inspired, encourage the exchange of ideas and help develop new strategies,« concluded the specialist.

