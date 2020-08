A violent robbery is being investigated and 3 arrests made. The public ministry, the cantonal police and the police of the city of Lugano released a letter earlier today that on August 14 last year, a 30 year old Algerian citizen and two self-styled Moroccan citizens, 29 and 23 years old living in the Lugano area have been arrested. According to an initial reconstruction, around 10 pm at Parco Ciani, they carried out a violent robbery against a man, whose gold neck chain was snatched from his neck. After that they fled on foot and were then stopped by police officers from the city of Lugano.