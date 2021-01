The three boys attacked a 35 year-old Swiss resident and are accused of intentional attempted murder. The cantonal police reported that subsequent investigations led to the identification and arrest, carried out by police officers of the city of Lugano, a 16 and 17 year old, both Italian citizens residing in the canton of Aargau, and a 19 year old Swiss resident in the region have been held. The offenses against them are intentional attempted murder, serious injury, assault, and contravention of the Federal Narcotics Act. The 35.-year-old suffered serious injuries to one eye that required hospitalization. The investigation continues.