The coronavirus crept among the school desks and has ruined the first week of classes. As stated on the web page of the Department of Education, Culture and Sport (DECS), there are already at least three of the sections in quarantine. Two in Pollegio (preschool and elementary school) and one in Cadenazzo (preschool). The data may seem to be significant, but we must bear in mind the total number of sections in Ticino: 416 nursery and primary school divisions, 816 primary school divisions, 624 middle school divisions, 249 high school divisions and 910 cantonal professional schools.