A black day for the Federal Council: the electorate has followed the government’s recommendations on just one of the four objects to be voted on today, reversing the ban on human and animal testing. The result of the ballot box, meanwhile, gave the government a negative verdict on the abolishment of stamp duty, on the ban on tobacco advertising and on aid to the media.

Stamp duty

The rejection of the stamp tax on new share capital by the electorate is «not dramatic», says Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer, but «not an encouraging signal for young companies that want to invest». Against a background of major changes at the international level - the Finance Minister referred to the minimum tax that is being developed under the OECD - Switzerland is losing its attractiveness. I would have to work to create and preserve good framework and conditions instead, the 71-year-old ins.isted.

«The tug-of-war on companies that we saw during the election campaign worries me», continued the exponent of the Swiss People’s Party (SVP), who reminded us that companies generate jobs and consequently well-being. But Maurer also stressed that the rejected object of today’s elections «was not created in the kitchen of the Federal Council»: it responds to a parliamentary initiative. In his view, there is something to be salvaged from today’s vote: «Positive is that after spending millions over the past two years, we are now focusing on saving again», he concluded.

Tobacco advertising

In contrast, Federal Councillor Alain Berset addressed the House to comment on the initiative to shield children and adolescents from tobacco advertising, an area on which the government racked up one of the biggest losses of the day. «We must note that the counter-proposal was not deemed sufficient,« the minister said, pointing out that this is an issue that has been discussed for several years.

In all instances, the prevention of smoking is also a strategic objective of the Confederation and the cantons, he stressed. In fact, tobacco causes many cases of grave diseases, such as cancer, every year, and consequently loss of life and economy.

The issue now is how to implement the initiative. «It’s difficult to say when the preparatory work will be finished,« Berset said, «but it certainly won’t be by 2022.» As a matter of fact, the Interior Department (DFI) head pointed out that the process is a long one: a blueprint has to be drawn up, then followed by at least three months of consultation and the required adjustments, before the ball passes to Parliament.

Aid to the media

Regarding the «no» vote for the media aid package, Sommaruga did not hide her disappointment. But the result of the referendum was clear and has to be accepted, the Minister of Communication added. In her opinion, there was a lot of talk during the election campaign about state funding, particularly in German-speaking Switzerland, and very little about the media. And the subject of state financial aid dominated.

In the eyes of the majority of citizens, the initial draft was modified too much in Parliament and, with the financial adjustments that were made, lost its balance. Nevertheless, she continued, media support is an important part of democracy, irrespective of today’s vote. The linguistic minorities - in spite of Romandie, several Romansh and Italian-speaking municipalities in Graubünden voted yes - are also worth special attention, Sommaruga stressed.

Lastly, according to Sommaruga, although there are some points that were not questioned during the course of the campaign, it is still necessary to carefully analyze the result before proposing a new project.

Animals testing

An initiative for the total ban on animal and human testing, which was rejected by a large majority, would have stopped the access to medication for both veterinary and human medicine, Health Minister Alain Berset reaffirmed. Swiss testing law is itself one of the strictest in the world and will remain so in the future, he ensured, recalling that in early 2021 the Federal Council launched the national research program «Advancing the 3Rs - Animals, Research and Society» (NRP 79) to reduce further the number of animal experiments.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata