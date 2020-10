Over 150 people have been placed in quarantine in advance, following three cases that tested positive for coronavirus. All connected will be contacted tomorrow by the contact tracing service. This was announced by the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DSS) on the 6th October.

The first episode can be traced back to the presence of two positive people in a Lugano nightclub - Seven in Lugano, on the night of Friday the 2nd of October. Based on the list of patrons provided by the local manager, the cantonal doctor’s office notified them via SMS to immediately place themselves in quarantine, waiting to be contacted, as usual, by the contact tracing team.

The second instance concerns a positive case of a man who played an inter regional championship football match with his team at an away match beyond the San Gottardo on Saturday. The company has been informed in advance and all persons concerned will be contacted by the contact tracing service.

To those directly affected by the quarantine, the DSS reminds the importance of avoiding contact as much as possible pending the instructions of contact tracing and to consult their doctor as soon as possible or contact the cantonal hotline (0800 144 144) in case even mild symptoms.

