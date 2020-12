If past years Piazza della Riforma in Lugano would have been full of people attending the traditional ceremony of lighting the Christmas tree, this time the city decided to propose the event in an exclusively digital and audiovisual key to guarantee safety provisions in matter of social distancing. At 6pm last night, a video was broadcast on the city’s Instagram and YouTube channels (@luganomycity), pre-recorded in recent days in a hall of the City Council transformed into a forest with more than 50 fir trees. In addition to two brief speeches by the mayor Marco Borradori and the head of the Culture, Sport and Events Department Roberto Badaracco, the lighting of the tree was accompanied by the notes of the youth orchestra of Italian Switzerland, conducted by Maestro Yuram Ruiz.

The mayor of Lugano Marco Borradori, during the speech of the lighting ceremony, commented: If there is a tradition that truly unites all citizens - children, young people, the elderly, believers and non-believers - and that shows in a very strong way the sense of community in our Lugano, this is the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree. When, every year, we find ourselves in Piazza della Riforma, close around the decorated fir, with our gaze turned upwards, waiting for the light bulbs to light up and with them the magic of Christmas, as well as marveling each time, we feel part of a community. Unfortunately this year we cannot all be physically in the square: however, it is our desire that lighting our Christmas tree represents an opportunity to feel closer and united, despite the restrictions