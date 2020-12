A 39-year-old Romanian citizen residing in Germany, a 21-year-old Romanian citizen residing in France and a 16-year-old Irish citizen with no fixed abode in Lugano arrested. The three women were aboard a car with French plates and stopped on 28 December in via Brentani by police officers of Lugano. The vehicle was searched vehicle, as reported by the Public Ministry, the Juvenile Magistracy, the Cantonal Police and the Police of the city of Lugano. They found burglary tools as well as goods of dubious origin (jewelery, collector’s coins in silver , collectible banknotes and numerous stamps). They are suspected of having stolen the items in Switzerland. The offenses against them are theft, damage, trespassing and receiving stolen goods. The 39-year-old and the 16-year-old must also answer for illegal entry, departure and stay. The investigation is coordinated by the Public Prosecutor Roberto Ruggeri and the Juvenile Magistracy.