Balthasar Glättli (48) from Zurich was elected as the new President of the Green party on Saturday. This was by acclamation during an assembly of delegates online. A Swiss first. The National Councillor, who succeeds Bernese Regula Rytz, focuses on digitization and describes himself as a green... with a little orange

After the 2019 electoral triumph it will be difficult for the Greens to surpass themselves. Aren't you afraid of becoming a losing president?

I look at it positively: I've become president of a party that has never been as strong as it is now. We have never had so many MPs. Ticino now also has an environmentalist deputy. Our Greta. It's a good start, but it's certainly also a challenge.

What were Regula Rytz's great achievements and what does Balthasar Glättli intend to do even better?

Regula prioritised the growth of the party in the cantons. In the past few years we've had success in most of the cantons. It was the basis for the success at federal level. Beyond belief, I'd like to act differently from her on one thing: we must have the courage to get more involved, initiate internal debate and open ourselves up to other issues.

Meaning?

Alongside the climate issue, which remains the theme of the century, there is also that of digitisation. It's the next big job. It must be decided how the phenomenon will take place. These decisions shouldn't be left to just a few large Californian companies. We see it more and more in our daily life, for example in work: technology makes things easier (take teleworking, for example) but also creates new problems: work that becomes flexible but precarious, computer security problems and more. Here the policy is put to the test.

You said that the Federal Council remains your objective: now you have to prepare scenarios and candidates.

Yes, we must be ready in case a federal councillor withdraws, although I doubt there will be a holiday in this legislature. It's an ongoing job, because maybe someone who's ready to apply now may not do so next year.

Does that apply to you, too? At the moment you don't want to make yourself available, but maybe a year from now...

No, I don't think I'll change my mind. I have a 2 and a half-year-old daughter. I wouldn't want to see her only as a teenager.

What is the situation of the Ticino Greens? What are your plans?

In Ticino the Greens have grown. I think the conditions are there to grow further.

Even after the pandemic?

Yes. The crisis was an extraordinary circumstance. I don't think all the other political issues have now been forgotten. We are certainly facing a great challenge. The debts generated by COVID-19 cannot be repaid in a short time. We need to hold out and think about solutions as extraordinary as the situation itself. For example, the curbing of indebtedness. The crisis is also a chance. Many sectors need help and investment. We can make sure that these foolow the direction of a green and competitive economy.

In an interview with the Luzernerzeitung you described yourself as a melon: green outside and orange inside...

As a party we are a little red inside: we have points in common with the socialists because we believe in solidarity. But we don't believe in the possibility of infinite economic growth. We are for the little but good, quality before quantity. In this we're conservative. And therefore close to the center. And the PPD (Democratic People's Party).

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata