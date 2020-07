Decision confirmed by the Council of State - of which has also extended the measures adopted at the beginning of July until 9 August: gatherings of a maximum of 30 people, 100 per evening in public establishments after 6 pm and obligation to provide personal data

The Council of State have decided to extend the cantonal provisions introduced on 3 July until 9 August - substantially confirming the measures already in force. The main change concerns the use of the face mask or an adequate personal protective device by customers in the catering sector which was already been strongly recommended and which starting from Monday 20th July, will become mandatory.

The Council of State ‘noted with satisfaction that the Ticino population is showing a good degree of compliance with the protection standards and responds positively to the appeals made on several occasions by institutions and health professionals. The Government stresses that the situation continues to require prudence and compliance with recommendations on physical distance and increased hygiene standards’

The main change compared to the last revision of the provisions, adopted by the Government on 3 July, consists precisely in the transformation from a recommendation to an ‘obligation’ for staff assigned to serve customers of all kinds of catering structures to wear a face mask (which cover the nose and mouth) or an adequate personal protective device - if it is not protected by a structural plexiglas device or equivalent. ‘This is an effective measure, already adopted by a good number of public establishments, which contributes to making the restaurant sector in Ticino even safer’

With regard to catering, the Council of State has confirmed that for sectors in which consumption occurs - even standing - and in all bars, clubs, discos and dance halls - a maximum of 100 guests overall are authorised entry during the whole evening, between 6.00 pm and closing time. The managers of the facilities must also continue to collect customer personal data and verify it, according to the cantonal regulations in force since last 3 July.

Gatherings of more than 30 people in public spaces (in public places, on paths and in parks) are prohibited. Even in the presence of less than 30 people, the Government calls for compliance with the recommendations on hygiene and distancing, from which only people living in the same household can exempt themselves. The government furthermore reminds the obligation to register with the cantonal hotline for persons required to comply with the quarantine (as required by the specific federal ordinance).

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata