During the lockdown, direct farm sales of Swiss agricultural products boomed. Many have rediscovered local flavours, such as eggs and potatoes whose direct sales have tripled and sometimes quadrupled. With the opening of borders and the slow return to normal, the Swiss Farmers’ Union (USC) wants to take advantage of this trend by supporting several projects.

‘Ticino - explained Sem Genini, secretary of the Ticino Farmers Union (UCT) - has long been ahead of the other cantons in terms of farms that make direct sales, but the closure of markets and restaurants has imposed many find new sales channels, through direct contact but also with online solutions. The families have been very active and innovative in order not to make us miss the necessary food. Fortunately, the greater visibility gained in the spring continues to bear positive results even with the return to normal’.

The market potential for direct sales through farm shops, weekly markets or season tickets therefore remains high, as explained by the director of the USC Martin Rufer. According to the union, direct sales are carried out by around 25% of farms and account for 7% of the sector’s total income, equivalent to almost 11 billion francs. The advantage, however, is that you don’t have to pay commissions to intermediaries so all the proceeds remain in the hands of the producer.’We value the products in the company - points out Genini - especially those processed like cheese or put on the table in farmhouses because all the added value remains in the hands of the manufacturing company’.

The USC wants to beat the iron as long as it is hot by supporting various projects that give visibility to farms, for example with the website www.dallacampagna.ch, a portal for direct online sales; GastroSuisse, HotellerieSuisse, the Twint app and the Too Good to Go platform are also interested in the project. In addition, the USC promotes direct delivery to restaurants and offers companies packaging materials for the sale of their products.

‘There are many initiatives in Ticino too’, explains Genini. ‘With the Centre of agri-food skills we are working on various projects, such as Ticino a Tavola con GastroTicino. The ticinoate.ch portal presents local producers, many of whom with the Ticino brand regio.garantie: about 300 are already online. Then there are the UCT projects such as the Brunch on the 1st of August on the farm, the organisation of fairs, the school on the farm that involves more than 9,000 children every year, the canton’s food conference. And also the platforms portoacasa.ch, Loonity or Ticinowine to buy local products online. The feedback is great but there is still a lot of room to grow’

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata