Everything seems to have gone smoothly regarding the bad weather front last night following Sunday’s heavy rain that fell in Ticino, with floods, especially in Malcantone and on the Magadino plain .

The canton was on alert following yesterday morning’s weather warning which gave heavy rain, especially the valleys of Sottoceneri and Bellinzona. The cantonal police had issued a hydro-geological alert and advised the population to avoid unnecessary travel, asking them not to stop on bridges or near watercourses and to pay attention to underpasses and falling trees.

For its part, MeteoSwiss had indicated a danger level 3 (marked) with heavy thunderstorms and gusting wind. The most intense rainfall was expected in the evening, whereafter it was to die down. We contacted the cantonal police headquarters late in the evening, and they didn't report any particular inconvenience due to bad weather. Today's forecast is for cloudy skies, clearing during the morning with new storm showers throughout the day.

