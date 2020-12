Cantons have started planning for the preparation of rolling out mass for vaccinations against COVID-19, however they are waiting to learn about the vaccine’s characteristics in detail.

In Switzerland, the distribution will fluctuate between centralized and decentralized distribution. The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) wants to commence operations in January and reach 75,000 vaccinations per day. While the purchase of the products is the responsibility of the federal government, the practical implementation is up to the cantons. Whilst waiting for the green light, several scenarios are being studied.

Everything will depend on Swissmedic’s decisions and which vaccines will be authorized, explained Laurent Paoliello, spokesman for the Health Department in Geneva. Depending on the treatment selected, the logistical apparatus required will change.

For example, the temperatures required for storage need to be exact, everything also depends on the number of doses received, the period to be passed between two administrations or even the duration of the effectiveness of the product.

Ticino announced last Wednesday that it will create six vaccination centers. The goal is to be ready when the vaccines are delivered by the federal government.

According to some cantons, such as Fribourg, it is still too early to communicate anything concrete. Others, such as Jura, simply say they will communicate the broad outlines of their plans. Valais, on the other hand, has already announced that its vaccination plan rests on three pillars: doctors, pharmacies and three vaccination centers.

State Councillor Rebecca Ruiz from cantron Vaud will create mobile teams for all people who are unable to move. In addition to this, ad hoc centers will see the light of day. Vaud should in principle vaccinate 400,000 people (or 800,000 injections in all) by summer 2021.

In Zurich, the existing Center for Vaccination and Travel Medicine in the city on the Limmat will serve as a reference point for the entire canton. Here, too, mobile teams will be set up to reach people with travel difficulties.

Basel-Stadt, on the other hand, has decided to set up the vaccination center on the site of the Fair. Nidwalden, for its part, has opted for a decentralized strategy in medical centers and pharmacies. Bern, while not yet revealing its plans in detail, will initially use a few vaccination centers distributed throughout the territory.

