Lugano mourns its mayor

Even before 19:00 citizens gathered in Piazza Riforma to show their affection and sympathy to the City Hall. Some are weeping, while others are leaving flowers at the gate of the Municipal House.

The announcement of the city executive has been followed by the announcements of Ticino’s authorities and associations.

The Lega dei Ticinesi: «It doesn’t seem possible that he is no longer there».

«The Lega dei Ticinesi is shocked by the news of the sudden death of the mayor of Lugano, Marco Borradori». With this words, the party of the Lega dei Ticinesi pays its respects to Marco Borradori, who passed away today at 18.10. This is the full text: «»There are no words to express the dismay in such circumstances. Nor does it seem possible to speak of Marco as a person who is no longer there. It is very difficult and extremely painful to accept that a common path of more than three decades has been interrupted so abruptly and permanently. Marco Borradori has been a great leader of Ticino’s politics in the last 30 years. He was elected in 1991, when he was just over 30 years old, in the National Council together with the late Flavio Maspoli, and he entered the Municipality of Lugano the following year. He remained there until 1995, when he was successfully elected - the first member of the Lega dei Ticinesi - in the State Council, and then returned to the shores of the Lake Ceresio in 2013, obtaining the position of Mayor. Highly appreciated beyond party boundaries, Borradori, in his long and fruitful political activity, has always achieved astonishing electoral results: a demonstration of the quality of his work at the front, but also of his ability to communicate with the people and his universally recognized gentility. As mayor of Lugano, a task that completely absorbed him, Marco promoted a deep reform of the city administration, by following with enthusiasm, commitment and optimism both the daily activity and the great projects for the future of the city, in which he firmly believed. Today is a day of grief not only for the Lega dei Ticinesi, not only for the city of Lugano, but also for all of Ticino, which has lost a thoroughbred politician and a gentleman. The Lega dei Ticinesi is united in disbelief to the pain of the family, to whom it offers its deepest condolences».

The State Council: «Dismayed by the premature death».

«The Council of State has noted with dismay the untimely death of the Mayor of Lugano Marco Borradori, former State Councillor and National Councillor.

The Council of State, expressing the sentiments of the community of Ticino, is incredulous and dismayed by the news of the death of the Mayor of Lugano Marco Borradori. In these last hours the Government has followed the developments of the situation, always hoping for a positive outcome. Unfortunately today we received the news of the death of Marco Borradori at the Cardiocentro of Lugano.

After a legislature in the National Council, between 1991 and 1995, Marco Borradori was elected to the State Council on April 2, 1995, on the list of the League of Ticino: he had directed the Department of territory until 2013, when he was elected mayor of Lugano.

During his lengthy experience in the Cantonal Government, Marco Borradori has promoted and accompanied countless projects of paramount importance for the development of the Canton of Ticino: from the AlpTransit base tunnels of St. Gotthard and Monte Ceneri to the Vedeggio-Cassarate tunnel, from the complicated affair of waste that ended with the construction of the waste-to-energy plant to the creation of the Environmental Observatory of Italian Switzerland, from the creation of the Piano di Magadino Park to the success of the first incentive drive for wood-fired and photovoltaic heating systems, launched in 2002. Upon leaving office, he described his 18 years in the State Council in these words: «This long journey has provided me with many surprises and has helped me to compose a portrait of Ticino in which the merits - the ability to have innovative ideas, the courage to desire them, the strength to implement them - certainly outweigh the defects.

The Council of State sends its deepest sympathy and condolences to the relatives of Marco Borradori, expressing the feelings of the entire Ticino community.

