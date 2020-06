The murder of African American George Floyd at the hands of a police officer during a check in Minneapolis, in the state of Minnesota, brought to light the theme of endemic racism that overnight overturned the cone of public attention completely global. For three months, in fact, there was only one topic in people's lives: that pandemic that is still reaping victims from one end of the planet to the other and that has turned from a medical drama into an economic-social tragedy. Perhaps, if the emergency had still been at its peak, the problem underlying the Floyd case would have been lost in the maze of hyper information which, de facto, hit us like a tsunami.

The words of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bacheler are emblematic: "The virus has revealed too long ignored inequalities". The murder of George Floyd sparked demonstrations that started in the States and spread like wildfire in other cities around the world to denounce the abuse of power and racism that has not yet grown tired of existing. After Minneapolis, Washington, London, and Paris (just to name a few), our canton also decided to make itself heard and organised the "Rebellion for a better world" event to be held in Piazza del Sole in Bellinzona. The event, promoted by the Movement for Socialism (MPS), is described as a moment to "denounce racism, police repression and the denial of the most basic rights.

We asked MPS deputy Matteo Pronzini to explain to us in what spirit the event will take place. "The demonstration is a message of solidarity with the whole protest movement that has developed in the last few days in the United States following the killing of the African American in Minneapolis - he tells us -. The extremely significant aspect is that it is the first event in Ticino after the coronavirus ". The question, at this point, arises spontaneously: how do we put it with the provisions of the security authorities? Pronzini reassures: « The demonstrations that took place in Zurich, Biel, Basel and Bern had a good participation. In Bellinzona it will take place in compliance with the rules of social distancing and with the safety rules dictated so far by the authorities ". During the course of the event there will also be interventions by those who, in first person, have suffered racism in our country, "starting with the asylum seekers", concluded the deputy.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata