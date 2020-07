Ticino had been included in the category of ‘possible travel - but subject to quarantine and return tests’ issued by the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the rest of Switzerland was in the green category.

Ticino has now been reinstated & removed from the list of Belgian restrictions. Today, however, our canton, like other regions, has disappeared from the same list (see photo above). The satisfaction on Twitter of the Councilor of State Christian Vitta.