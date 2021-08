Michèle Rodoni, originally from Ticino and trained as an actuary, has been head of the Swiss Mobiliar Insurance Group since January. She joined us on the occasion of the Locarno Film Festival, of which the Group is the main partner.

Michèle Rodoni, how important is Ticino for Mobiliar?

«Ticino is a real pillar, both for Mobiliar and for Switzerland. Currently, we are involved as the main partner in the Locarno Film Festival, a celebration of culture and for us an important source of encouragement for innovation and a positive future for Switzerland. But above all, an anthem to the importance of Ticino. As an insurer, Ticino is a key market for us. With a total of 12 locations and more than 100 employees, our general branches in Bellinzona and Lugano are among the largest in Switzerland. 90% of claims are settled locally, and we outsource repairs to regional car repair shops and craftsmen. So the creation of added value remains in Ticino. As a leading PMI insurer, this is essential for us.»

The pandemic last year caused an increase in mortality especially among the older population: what were the consequences for the accounts and for your strategy?

«The preventive insurance had adequate reserves for such an eventuality. Our strategy remains unchanged: as the market leader in risk insurance, our intention is always to be at the side of our clients and customers in the long term.»

The insurance industry has been struggling with low interest rates for years: how do you address the problem?

«With suitable savings solutions for this context and by adapting our investment strategy. We invest more in stocks, real estate, mortgages and less in bonds. Our motto is: safety before return, with a long-term focus»

The effects of climate change are increasingly being felt, especially in the form of disastrous consequences: how much does this affect your accounts and how is this reflected in premium levels?

«As an insurer, we see the consequences of climate change firsthand. We are committed to prevention, primarily through the Mobile Laboratory for Natural Hazard Research at the University of Bern. We also support projects to counteract natural hazards, such as flood and debris flow protection, ten of which are located in Ticino. Our premiums are risk-adjusted and also take into account the fact that meteorological events can cause damage in the millions. Nevertheless, we take into account any new factors of which we become aware. Our preventive measures are designed to ensure that our customers’ premiums are as stable as possible. In fact, the more effective the prevention, the less the negative impact of climate change on claims will be. The most important thing is that our clients and customers can count on us in the long term.»

The Swiss are already heavily insured: where do you see opportunities for growth?

«Our goal is gradual, profitable and above-average growth in the market, both in the non-life and pension segments. One of Swiss Mobiliar’s main strengths is its network of 80 agencies throughout Switzerland, which we intend to further strengthen. In addition to personal contact, we invest in enabling our customers to reach us via digital channels. We know that more than 90% of our clients want to use our services either online or through personal advice. Furthermore, we are constantly renewing and expanding our product portfolio and upgrading our IT infrastructure, in which we have invested around CHF 1 billion since 2015.»

Have you seen any particular trends in insurance demand since the pandemic broke out?

«The demand for digital advice grew a lot last year after the pandemic broke out. Fortunately, we were well prepared on a technical level, and staff were able to start working 100% from home virtually overnight. In the future, we will continue to offer personal and online advice in parallel. Insuring, in fact, very often also means explaining».

As a woman of Ticinese origin and the head of a Swiss pillar in the financial sector: how much have these two qualities helped or hindered you in your career?

«I am familiar with the concept of being a minority, but I have never experienced it as a drawback: I was one of the few women in a course of study in actuarial mathematics and, more generally, a Ticinese in French-speaking Switzerland. Speaking multiple languages and understanding different cultures are skills that I have always seen as a plus. I have always been proud of my Ticinese roots. I value diversity, which in the long run leads to more innovation and success, and ultimately translates into better services for our clients»

