SOCIAL ECONOMY

A woman, a man, a foreigner without a residence permit and those who work illegally in the homes of the citizens across Geneva. They were the people that had to face the long queues in Geneva last spring waiting for a bag of food worth just twenty francs. It was, and still remains, the frontline face of the ‘invisible’ the most fragile segment of the population, which, due to the coronavirus, has lost the meager income they so desperately require to survive.