The number of vacant homes in Switzerland continues to rise, confirming a trend that has been ongoing for over 10 years: on June the 1st there were 78,832 vacant houses and apartments, equal to 1.72% of the housing stock. In Ticino the figure is much higher at 2.71%: the southern Alpine canton has the most marked annual increase and is now the second most affected Swiss reality. Nationwide, vacant homes increased by 3,449 or 4.6% over a 12-month period, informs the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) in a statement today. The rate has also increased: last year it was 1.66%.

Vacant rental homes were 66,320 (+ 5.5%), while unoccupied homes destined for sale were 12,512, a practically stable number (-3 units). The greatest increase was recorded in one- and two-room apartments (respectively + 14.5% and + 7.0%). A decrease was observed only for the five premises (-0.5%).

The regional differences are significant: Solothurn continues to have the largest number of empty homes in the entire Confederation and is the only canton to exceed the 3% threshold: between June 2019 and June 2020 it went from 3.40% to

3.22%. Ticino last year was in eighth position, jumped to second place, rising from 2.29% to 2.71%. The Italian-speaking canton also offers the second largest increase in absolute terms (after Vaud): plus 1,105 units to 6’639 (+ 20%). Of these houses 5’621 were for rent (+ 21%) and 1’018 for sale (+ 15%); 703 are single-family homes (+ 14%); 1238 are new homes (+ 6.4%).

Very high vacancy rates are also recorded in Aargau (2.65%), Jura (2.52%) and Thurgau (2.48%). The lowest figures are observed in Geneva (0.49%), Zug (0.70%) and Zurich (0.91%). The Grisons are located in the middle (1.40%, down from 1.68%), with 2448 empty homes.

The highest number of vacancies in absolute terms is Bern (10’581, rate 1.87). Aargau and Ticino follow.

