The Department of Health and Social Affairs (DSS) has announced that in view of the continuing significant increase in the number of positive cases of coronavirus, effective from tomorrow a new procedure will be implemented whereby the duration of quarantine will be shortened to seven days, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Federal Office of Public Health. This new practice is also extended to people who are currently in quarantine.

The evolving epidemiological situation in the canton of Ticino remains a cause for concern, with the number of positive cases tripling in a week and reaching very high levels. The Cantonal Medical Office had modified the quarantine procedure last week, extending it also to vaccinated persons (except for those who underwent the booster dose) and limiting it to close contacts, in particular family members.

Yesterday, the Federal Office of Public Health in turn issued new recommendations to the cantons, who are responsible for the procedures.

The Office of the Cantonal Physician of the Department of Health and Social Affairs has decided to follow the federal recommendations starting tomorrow, Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The duration of the quarantine will be shortened to seven days (instead of ten) and restricted to persons in the same household of the positive case, as well as their close contacts. These individuals are exempted from the measure if they received the last dose of vaccine (basic vaccination or booster vaccination) no later than four months previously, or if they have recovered from the disease within the last four months.

People who have come into contact with a positive case beyond the family context, and thus not affected by the quarantine measure, are still recommended to conduct themselves with the necessary caution: always wear a mask, limit contact as much as possible, keep their distance, avoid public places and get tested between 4 and 7 days after contact.

For those currently in quarantine, as of tomorrow they can consider the new procedure valid, and then leave the seventh day instead of the tenth. As of tomorrow, the end of quarantine also applies to those who are currently under quarantine, but who would be exempt under the new regulations (basic vaccination or recovery within the last four months).

For everyone, it remains applicable the criteria that the exit from the quarantine is only and exclusively possible in the absence of symptoms. Also in this case, for greater caution, it may be appropriate to have a diagnostic test.

Lastly, although the new regulations and the corrective measures implemented in these days further streamline the workload of the service of contact tracing, the significant number of cases to be processed daily will continue to put pressure on the service, which maintains significant backlogs of cases yet to be contacted. The DSS therefore would like to thank the population for their understanding and invites them to observe the procedures in place, rather than waiting to be contacted by phone.

