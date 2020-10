Testing has began on the new ‘Noise Meter’ - adopted by the Noise Prevention Office - to inform drivers about the level of noise generated by their vehicle and to also raise awareness of the negative effects on health and the environment. Noise pollution -the Department of the Territory (DT) informs - does not leave visible traces but accumulates in people in the form of psychophysical stress. If the perceived annoyance can be considered subjective, the repercussions of noise on health are objective: the state of alarm caused by harmful noises acts on the stress hormones, negatively impacting the nervous system. In the long run, noise can affect cognitive performance and cause hypertension,

A delicate issue that the Department of Territory has been dealing with for years at several levels: starting from 2021 the problem is addressed through an awareness-raising action - which will not involve sanctions - by equipping itself with a noise meter (the first in Ticino) capable of providing real-time information on the decibels emitted when individual vehicles pass, acting as a radar friendly to speed but for noise.

In these months, the tool will be tested and then put into operation in spring 2021, kicking off an information and awareness campaign in collaboration with the municipalities concerned.

Road traffic is the main cause of noise pollution and the most widespread source of noise in contemporary society. In Ticino, about 25% of the population is exposed to noise emissions attributable to cantonal and municipal roads above the limit values ​​defined by the Federal Ordinance on Noise Pollution (OIF). The new «noise meter» is an additional measure necessary to consolidate the works already undertaken by the TD - including the acoustic photography of the Canton detected by the noise register and the publication of the noise reduction projects ( www.ti.ch/rumore ) in which the laying of sound-absorbing asphalt on about 216 kilometers of cantonal roads is contemplated, sensitizing the population to the value of quiet, particularly in sensitive places and times.

