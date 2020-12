It wasn’t a «white Christmas», however the snow fell in abundance overnight. Ticino jas a blanket of white. As expected, the rainfall has arrived. On the plains of Sottoceneri, according to the latest forecasts, it should fall by up to 15 centimeters, while over 600 meters at least 20 centimeters are expected. The snowfalls will be quite intense: this morning around 5am especially in Lugano and Mendrisiotto, the snow plows were already at work on the roads, abundantly covered with snow. MeteoSwiss has issued a level 3 alert (marked danger) valid for the Sottoceneri,