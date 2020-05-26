Ticinonews.ch gets a new look

  • 1
MEDIA

New editorial content with a modern layout that brings the editors of the Corriere del Ticino Group based in Melide even closer

Sacha Dalcol. Director @CdT Archive

Sacha Dalcol. Director @CdT Archive

Editor -in - chief Filippo Süssli

Editor -in - chief Filippo Süssli

Di Paride Pelli OnTheSpot

Ticinonews.ch has changed its look: and it has done so through a profound redesign that has rejuvenated a website born back in 1999 at a time when the network, in Ticino, was still for few. The new graphic design is modern, captivating: fewer colours and more images to support content revised in substance and form. “A small revolution that brings the Corriere del Ticino editorial offices based in Melide even closer, that is Ticinonews, Teleticino and Radio3i” says Filippo Süssli, editor-in-chief of the portal.

Sacha Dalcol, director of the Melide site and information centre, "Ticinonews will not only be an aggregator of news produced by TV and radio, but it will generate content itself which will then be made available to other platforms".

With a slogan ‘We have changed’ for the launch of the new graphic design: Dalcol explains why: “Whilst not forgetting our past, we want Ticinonews to be a site in line with the times, with new sections such as example Decoder, where we aim to decode, in fact, news and facts of general interest; we will then offer editorial videos and video interviews, with a view that is as multimedia as possible. To reach full speed it will take a little time: we therefore ask our readers for a little patience while we invite the blog users to redo the registration in order to comment on our articles”.

