The arrival of the Christmas holidays has triggered the Ticino Council of State to look closer at border controls between Switzerland and Italy ahead of the new federal measures that should be announced tomorrow. "Since there are more restrictions in Italy than in Ticino, we want to avoid what we have already seen during these days, more people arriving from abroad for the holidays" said Raffaele De Rosa Councillor of State. The cantonal government has also asked for further clarifications on the parameters by which the response to the evolution of the pandemic is based: ‘The Rt index, like many others, is an interesting tool’.

On the federal front, Health Minister Alain Berset once again insisted on the seriousness of the situation linked to the spread of the coronavirus and the pressure that the health system is undergoing.

“Staff are not sure how much more they can withstand" if there is a new outbreak of coronavirus cases, noted neo-Castilian state councilor Laurent Kurth.

"The main concern is the nursing staff and not the lack of equipment as in March," echoed Berset. "Hospital capacity, especially for intensive care units, is a known problem" reiterated the minister. "We must move towards a reproduction rate of 0.8, which would allow us to halve the number of cases every two weeks".

The coefficient is currently 1.13, with an incidence of 650 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. The Federal Councilor also visited the Haute Ecole Arc Santé in Neuchâtel, whose students have been employed in support of nursing staff in hospitals, and representatives of elderly homes. Alain Berset, who said he was opposed to a new closure of schools, but did not want to reveal anything about the decision expected by the government

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata