As part of the important construction site for the partial doubling of the line between Contone and Tenero, the line between Cadenazzo and Locarno will be completely closed on the nights from 6 to 10 September, from 9.40pm to 5.05am. The TILO S20 connections will be replaced with buses. On the night between 6 and 7 September the two connections departing from Locarno at 00.01 and 00.31 are replaced by buses to Bellinzona. Longer travel times are to be expected.