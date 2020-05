Given the current situation, TILO connections will increased guaranteeing trains every 30 minutes. Connections with Italy remain closed, but the situation is constantly being monitored.

Guaranteed Services from Monday 11 May

RE10 (Erstfeld – Bellinzona – Lugano – Chiasso – Como – Milan)

- This service is cancelled between Chiasso and Como

- A replacement service runs between Italy and Como and Milan

S10 (Bellinzona – Lugano – Chiasso – Como)

- The service is cancelled between Chiasso and Como

- Trains will run every 30 minutes between Bellinzona and Chiasso. The connections departing from Bellinzona at 4.34 / 23.34 / 00.34 and arriving in Bellinzona at 23.26 / 00.26 / 01.26 will not run.

S20 (Airolo – Biasca – Bellinzona – Locarno)

- Trains every 30 minutes between Biasca / Castione-Arbedo and Locarno are guaranteed throughout the day. Links departing from Bellinzona at 22.32 / 23.32 / 00.32 and arriving in Bellinzona at 23.28 / 00.26 / 01.30 will not run.

- The two connections during morning and evening peak times between Airolo and Locarno will circulate regularly.

S30 (Cadenazzo – Luino – Gallarate)

- The service is cancelled

S40 (Varese – Mendrisio – Como)

- The service is cancelled

S50 (Bellinzona – Lugano – Mendrisio – Varese – Malpensa)

- The service is cancelled between Stabio and Malpensa

- Trains every 60 minutes will run between Mendrisio and Stabio and are guaranteed throughout the day (between 4.30 and 00.30, departure / arrival time in Mendrisio). The connection with the RE10 and S10 connections in Mendrisio is guaranteed.

TILO Pajamas

- Night service is completely cancelled

Changes to the indicated measures will be evaluated according to the evolution of the situation and communicated promptly. Further information on rail traffic can also be found on the SBB and Trenord web pages.

The protection plan for public transport

«The system leaders for rail (SBB) and road (PostBus) have developed the plan on behalf of the Federal Office of Transport (FOT). It is based on the recommendations and measures issued by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) to combat the spread of coronavirus». «The rules apply to all public transportation and to all stations and stops». Here you can find detailed information on the protection plan: http://www.ffs.ch/covid-info

