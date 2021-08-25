Timeless obituaries

Philippe Eggimann, president of the Romanian Medical Society: «There are 3000 individual cases per day with a reproductive rate of 1.22. However, these 3,000 cases are not to be considered in relation to the entire population, but rather to those 40% who are not vaccinated.
Exclusively built, designed, and engineered in Ticino the Società di Navigazione del Lago di Lugano (SNL) will unveil Switzerland’s first zero-emissions electric passenger ship, at the stunning Lake of Lugano, on September 14, 2021.