To prevent new measures as coronavirus cases increase, the COVID certificate might be used more widely. This was the idea put forward by the chairman of the Federal Immunization Commission. The unvaccinated would then need to have themselves tested more often.

In case of an increased number of cases, the Certificate for Vaccinated, Cured and Tested would be used not just for large events, but also for smaller ones, Christoph Berger told SRF radio microphones. If employers deemed it necessary, it could also be used in companies, to avoid constant testing.

For those who are not vaccinated, the procedure could become tiring and expensive, as they would have to get tested regularly to attend events. However, this is designed to ease the plight of the vaccinated, and by no means target others, Berger stressed.

«This pandemic limits our freedoms, and vaccinating is a way to use as little measures as possible,« Berger explained. The more people who vaccinate, the fewer interventions will be needed, particularly with the increased spread of the Delta variant in mind.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata