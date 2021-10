To access winter lifts or not? The Assembly of Swiss Ropeways, the trade association of ropeway operators, will today be discussing the question of whether or not it is necessary to obtain a ski pass for the upcoming season. The subject was discussed yesterday evening by the board of the Swiss Ropeway Association. Discussions with the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health have already been under way for some time. Switzerland last year did not respond to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s call to stop skiing in Europe to avoid outbreaks of the virus. The Federal Council left freedom of choice to the cantons, who could authorize the opening of the slopes in the presence of appropriate protection plans in individual stations and according to the possible impact on hospital employment. In the end, Switzerland remained the only country in the alpine area (lifts were closed in France and Italy) where skiing was possible.

Decision imminent

Whereas Austria has already decided to implement the 3G rule (vaccinated, tested, cured) for the 2021/2022 season at ski resorts, along with a requirement to wear an FFP2 mask in enclosed facilities, no action has yet been taken at the federal level. The government is expected to address this issue in the next few days in view of meetings with the industry. We understand that there is no question of a mandatory pass for chairlifts and gondola lifts, but only for the access to indoor refreshment areas on the slopes. This means that ski lifts will continue to be treated as public transport, which will only be subject to the obligation to wear a face mask.

«Meaningless obligation»

The concept of passes seems to meet with resistance in the industry. At the beginning of September, Hans Wicki, the president of Swiss Cableways, said he was in favor of extending the certificate to ski resorts. But opinions differ among insiders. «We need certainty in the planning,« said Mario Bislin, CEO of Bergbahnen Flumserberg, the operators of the extensive ski area overlooking the Walensee, to NZZ. «After all, we want to be able to tell our guests specifically how they should behave on and off the slopes.» For Bislin, however, the certificate requirement makes no sense, «because it doesn’t achieve anything.» In his view, providers have already proven in the 2020/21 season that they can guarantee their guests safe winter fun. «Contrary to all fears, no ski resort in Switzerland has become a coronavirus outbreak».

To date, only one location has already decided - since last August - to switch to 3G: it is Fideris in Graubünden. «We wanted to create planning security for both our guests and staff as quickly as possible,« manager Henrik Vetsch told NZZ. However, the Zurich-based newspaper says it is no surprise that the example of Fideris, which has a single access point, is not being followed by others. The geographical situation in other locations is in actual fact much more complicated: the slopes can be accessed via the ski lifts, from the hotel, the apartment or via roads and hiking trails. «Compliance with the certificate requirements is absolutely not controllable,« Bislin explained. There are ten access points on the Flumserberg: without electronic aids, 20 to 30 employees would therefore be required to check the passes.

Many controllers needed

Bislin called on the Federal Council to show sensitivity in an area considered extremely important to tourism. «It is bluntly inconsistent when the certificate obligation is not considered an issue on public transport, often characterized by confined spaces, and at the same time the requisite for outdoor activities is being discussed.»

The Zurich newspaper reports that the government’s decision will again make headlines beyond national borders: if the requirement is not introduced, the Swiss Confederation could once again become an island with fewer restrictions than other Alpine countries.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata