They have been on the front line, they have disrupted their daily lives, sacrificed their family time, and have faced harsh human situations to do what they love. They are unsung heroes and should be saluted. They have been present and have worked closely with the Ticino population staying by their sides to alleviate their suffering during the most critical phase of the pandemic wave.

‘The nurses of our canton on international nurses day deserve the applause of the citizens’.

An applause that should be an ongoing celebration celebrating their professionalism and care during this crisis and more so whilst working in the shadows they have always been there to support during the most complicated moments of our lives - with a smile - a caress - a word of comfort. Yet, it is as if we had only noticed them a few weeks ago, when the hospitals were filled with COVID patients. “It’s true” says Annette Biegger, head of the EOC nursing area. “Last year, WHO declared 2020 to be the year dedicated to nurses and midwives. While obviously not knowing what would come. A very interesting coincidence, which requires reflection. The nursing part is not always visible to everyone, even if it does an essential job”.

Sacrifices

Nursing is a profession in constant evolution. It follows the developments of medicine, science and technology. “Through academic training, we have the opportunity to obtain a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree in nursing science” notes Biegger. “It’s a profession not so visible, it’s true, but it has acquired a lot of importance. There is a scientific part, a therapeutic relationship with the patient, a collaboration in multidisciplinary teams. But one must be aware that this is a profession that requires sacrifice, physical and mental stamina. During these intense weeks it is a clear example of this, with long and stressful 12-hour shifts. Long shifts do not mean that staff in Ticino are insufficient in normal periods. The health emergency put us in a difficult position because we had to increase the ICU beds immediately. It is a hugely specialised environment. The problem, if anything, was the difficulty in finding highly trained and specialised personnel rapidly. Not only here, but throughout Switzerland. We were aware as a category, that in the future and across the board we will be short even in normal periods. An aspect on which it will be necessary to tread carefully. The pandemic gives us the opportunity to prepare against this period. Moreover, a study by the Swiss Health Observatory says that in our country 46% of nurses leave the profession prematurely, often before the age of 35. A problem of attractiveness? Yes, it is necessary to enhance this profession more” replies Biegger. “We must allow people to identify themselves as fundamental professionals of the health system. Perhaps reinforcing autonomy allowing nurses to professionally develop.

Inside the COVID hospital

In recent months, nurses have been confronted daily with the most dramatic part of the coronavirus pandemic – losing patients. Maria Chiara Canonica, Head of the Nursing Services of the Charity of Locarno (the COVID hospital of Ticino) talks about this hugely sad and delicate issue .

“As a rule, families of dying patients are present which unfortunately because of the virus, outsiders have not been allowed access to hospitals. It was therefore important for families to know that someone was with their loved one. We have been the hands, the gaze and the words of the family members during the last moments of the patients’ lives”.

The gift of the EOC: Paolo Meneguzzi

On this day May 12, 1820 Florence Nightingale was born. Today nurses’ day is celebrated. The EOC had to cancel the event however to celebrate this day Paolo Meneguzzi shared a song with the nurses of Ticino to thank and recognise them for their work.

