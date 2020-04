The Federal Council is supported by the National Council’s Economic Affairs and Taxation Committee (EATC) on measures taken to mitigate the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Commission is calling for additional intervention in favour of the self-employed who have not yet received any support from the Confederation. On the other hand, it calls on the government to define a strategy for a rapid exit from the lockdown and for a gradual resumption of economic activities which are currently prohibited.

The Federal Council should regularly examine whether certain health policy measures could be loosened or revoked, according to a memo from the parliamentary services. This is also to allow work to resume in the courts and administrations at cantonal and municipal level.

Self-employed

In addition, there are still too many self-employed, e.g. taxi drivers and photographers, from indirectly concerned professional groups, who are not eligible for federal support at the moment, notes the EATC. The Commission therefore calls on the government to develop appropriate instruments to eliminate the current disadvantages of the self-employed compared to employees in the same sector.

In particular, what worries the EATC is the situation of the self-employed in the health sector, e.g. physiotherapists, who cannot work because of measures adopted by the Federal Council prohibiting them from exercising their profession and who have so far received no compensation.

In addition, the Committee considers that “the compensation for employees who are members of a public limited company or limited liability company should be raised in line with that of self-employed persons,“ up to a maximum of CHF 5,880. An allowance must also be established for those indirectly concerned who, although they have not had to close down their business, no longer have an income during this period due to the collapse in demand.

In addition, the EATC draws the attention of the Federal Council to the particularly difficult situation of certain sectors such as the agri-food sector, which risk losing a large part of their turnover due to the seasonal nature of their activities.

Commercial rents concern

The EATC has also bowed before the issue of commercial rents, reiterating the legal uncertainty about the resolution of disputes between the lessee and the lessor.

Tenants who, as a result of measures taken by the authorities, have had to close their rental property and can no longer use it for the contractually agreed purpose, are now obliged to negotiate rent reductions individually with their landlords, with the result that the outcome depends heavily on the latter’s sympathy, notes the committee, which calls on the Federal Council to propose “a clear solution” to avoid bankruptcies of companies that have not obtained rent reductions.

More flexible job market

According to the Commission, “the Swiss job market should be made flexible and modern to cope with times of crisis, in particular the logging of working time should be made more flexible and autonomy should be encouraged.”

In addition, the unemployed should be employed in sectors where there is a shortage of labour and the criteria must be adapted so that the placement can take place appropriately.

