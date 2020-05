School holidays are near - holidays have been planned – travel would have started...but we have had to put a hold on venturing anywhere. The questions of travel and asking where shall we go on vacation have ceased - Will we be able to go on vacation?

It is now ambitious to plan and foresee long and adventurous journeys across the border, and the Federal Council have said it clearly – It would be better to remain within Switzerland.

The travel industry will change and now our freedom depends on whether the borders will give the green light to move freely outside of the country - our summer holidays will change as we know it. The country will also lose its tourism - a moment that will be filled with indigenous tourists.

The forecasts are severe

Véronique Kanel, spokeswoman for Switzerland Tourism points out «Swiss tourism will suffer from the effects of the pandemic for a long time. If all goes well, it is likely that the return to a normal (pre-coronavirus) situation will not occur before 2023/ 2024. The short-term effects are already awful. As shown by the research carried out by the HES-SO Valais Tourism Institute, the forecasts for next summer are still very modest, with possible occupancy rates of 24% for the hotel sector and 42% for the para-hotel sector. In short, the fresh enthusiasm for indigenous holidays collides with reality. A reality that cannot do without foreign tourists. Kanel admits: “It will be impossible for Swiss guests to make up for the absence of outside travellers this summer. That said, around 45% of the customers of the Swiss establishments are local. Without foreign tourists, the Swiss may find even more space to move around Switzerland and it is hoped that, by traveling within the country, they will be inspired to explore local destinations at a later date».

The search for nature

Meanwhile, individual regional tourism bodies are preparing for the future, each with its own time and degree of care to entice the national clientele. The Valais promotion agency is working on the slogan «Venez comme vous êtes». «We want to reach the hearts of potential customers», explained director Damian Constantin. “With this slogan we aim to respond to what we believe represents the current need of society thinking beyond just the importance of appearances. On the other hand, the Swiss tourist is nature and gastronomy oriented. I do not think these needs will change but rather they will increase. Just as the search for what is local and authentic will expand». The same indicates Jan Steiner, brand manager for the Engadin «We offer diversity, with many trails, mountain bike trails, and lakes for water activities and swimming. A complete offer for both families and sports enthusiasts. In the name of nature and in recent years, the Swiss have shown that they have rediscovered the Swiss Alps, and in particular the Engadin itself. As a tourist agency, together with our partners in the valley, we will always make proposals for outdoor and exciting activities».

© CdT / Gabriele Putzu

Individual choices

«Swiss tourists veer toward nature, but also to an individual concept of their holidays». Steiner himself says: «We have always had many events in the Engadin, but most of them will most probably not take place this summer. It will therefore be more an individual tourism, where every person, every family, builds their own programme». Constantin confirmed «the basic offer will have to be adapted to these times of crisis, because not everything will be available to customers as in prior years. In short, the offer will be reduced, but the structures will be able to adapt and try to think about every possible alternative to normality as we know it. Tourism will have a new normal - it will not be a summer like any other, this is clear».

The importance of added values

This will lead to a «war» on price. «Switzerland Tourism will not use low prices as a sales argument and does not recommend them as a potential strategy. Switzerland is a destination that sells for the quality of its services. Rather, we need to think of added values ​​to offer to our customers» says Véronique Kanel.

Gaby Malacrida, spokesperson for Hotelplan's Italian-speaking Ticino also stressed: «Each region will work to attract as many tourists as possible. In my opinion it will be important to offer customers impeccable service along with added values which have always been included in the proposals of our Autoplan catalogue. “The "battle", if "battle" it is will therefore be among all those who manage to offer captivating added values ones that will entice and arouse the interest of customers and that also enables them to receive a saving in the final total of their holiday. The economic factor is not to be underestimated, especially in a situation like this». Constantin adds: «At this moment given the crisis we are proud of our offers and we must make sure that the right price is in place. The same, we are told, applies to the Engadin, in past years, due to the strong franc, many hoteliers have had to reduce prices to the bare minimum: leaving zero margins and given that the competition between mountain destinations are high, it is not even possible to increase them».

«Dream now, travel tomorrow»

Kanel shares the strategy to be implemented by Switzerland Tourism «at this time and using the slogan ‘Dream now, travel tomorrow’ we invite future customers to dream of Switzerland - with the aim that travelling here remains in their thoughts. In a second step, and as soon as the restrictions are eased, we will look to stimulate the desire to travel to Switzerland, with concrete proposals, under a new slogan, ‘We need Switzerland’ which will also be promoted abroad. The third stage will aim to encourage reservations some of which are totally new. In order to finance the second and third stages, help from the Confederation will be required. Our aim is to win back lost customers».

The Ticino tourism sector will experience some very difficult months ahead. The consequences of the lockdown have been very serious for the cantonal economy. From Monday May 11 restaurants will reopen which may begin with uncertainty of the outcome. The month of May as well as the summer season, could still partly be saved. But there will be a lot of internal competition, both in terms of image and prices. Who will get the Swiss tourist? «There will be ruthless internal competition, yes», explains Angelo Trotta, director of Ticino Tourism. «It will be a strong battle. There is a will to cooperate among the 13 Swiss tourism organisations, but it is also true that in reality the competition will be heated, especially if the borders remain closed. In this case, we can only approach the Swiss tourists. The potential pool of people therefore reduces to within our country which is just eight million inhabitants. It is an insurmountable limit». «We must be aware that regions accustomed to welcoming many foreigners such as Interlaken, Zermatt, Lucerne, Geneva, and Zurich will try to grab the internal visitor. In Ticino, the Confederate tourist clientele represents roughly 70% of the total. A significant share, which in a certain sense gives the cantonal operators hope for the summer. In this sense, we start relatively well off. Ours is generally a regular customer, loyal. But one cannot hide the fact that other Swiss regions will try to steal it from us».

During Easter the Ticino government managed a campaign that massively sensitised the public by telling them to stay home - it worked. Could this affect cantonal tourism in the coming weeks? Again, the director of Ticino Tourism said: «I don't think so., beyond the Alps they understood that we, at that time, were in the midst of a health emergency. More pronounced than that seen in German-speaking Switzerland. Like Ticino Turismo we acted with an empathic slogan: ‘Stay at home, we will see you soon’ I think most Swiss tourists understood the situation and didn't feel offended. We will not be penalised. What could penalise us and I repeat will be competition from other Swiss regions that will fish in our pool of tourists. Marketing battles and competition - prices, perhaps, to our detriment. This scenario could also occur», continues Trotta. «The individual entrepreneur may be forced to cut his or her margins. It is clear that no one wishes it, it would be counterproductive. But it is not to be excluded, basically every operator has their independence. The Ticino Turismo marketing campaign will start in a few days. We will soon go out on the national market with restoration activities, we are not yet at the relaunch. The post-closure phase starts from Monday, with the reopening of restaurants. Campsites and tourist transport, such as boats and lifts, are still missing. But it's a step in the right direction, The real re-launch will also be an image campaign».

© CdT/Archive

Additional Offer are important

Gaby Malacrida, spokesperson for Hotelplan's Italian-speaking Switzerland answers some questions for us.

What do you expect for summer reservations?

«Hotelplan was founded in 1935 by Gottlieb Duttweiler who remains our sole shareholder. Dutti's goal was - then - to help the Swiss hotel industry that was near collapse - offering everyone the opportunity to take holidays without distinction. Since then Hotelplan has always successfully revived the Autoplan catalogue which currently collects 320 hotels which includes thirty in Ticino.

Interhome offers 3,600 holiday solutions throughout Switzerland, including more than 300 in Ticino which range from apartments, houses and villas. These offerings give us the opportunity to offer concrete holiday ideas to our customers, even at a time when borders are not yet open and air connections with other countries are almost zero. Interhome and Autoplan are giving us the first positive indicators for our Canton. To date we can in fact confirm that in recent weeks reservations for Ticino, especially for Leventina and Valle di Blenio, have been growing sharply. For example, in the last few weeks alone, we have recorded more than 120 reservations for holiday homes and apartments in Ticino and, since the Federal Council has loosened the closing measures, we can count over 250 reservations (always for holiday homes and apartments) until the end of August. As for the hotels, we have seen an increase in requests for Lugano (with the Suitenhotel Parco Paradiso), the region of Locarno-Ascona and Cademario. All of this obviously makes us very happy, even if we must not go overboard with optimism, we must bear in mind that the pandemic crisis is far beyond being considered as over».

Do you see a price war between the region, destinations and individual properties?

«Each region will work their hardest to attract as many tourists as possible. In my opinion it will be important to offer customers a continued impeccable service – along with added values ​​that have always been included in Autoplan's proposals. An example being - complimentary wine at the table for those that may book half board - access to the ski lifts free of charge or with a significant reduction in price. Just to give you an example, we have just concluded an agreement with the Ferrovia del Monte Generoso whereby - all customers who book a hotel in Ticino from 1st July to 8th November will receive a 50% voucher towards a reduction on the cost of the ascent along with a voucher for a drink and a dessert/gipfel at the summit restaurant. The "battle", if there is a "battle”, will be among all those who manage to offer captivating added extras, which can arouse the interest of customers and which also allow them to win by saving money at the end of their holiday. Also, because the economic factor is not to be underestimated, especially in a situation like this. We must not forget that the borders will reopen and therefore the countries close to us will also come with similar proposals and added values ​​aimed at increasing tourist demand and reservations».

© CdT / Gabriele Putzu

Regazzi asks for a tax incentive

PPD deputy Fabio Regazzi put forward an elaborate initiative which was filed yesterday in Bern. The national councillor wants to ensure that taxpayers domiciled in Switzerland who spend their holidays on the national territory can deduct the cost of accommodation in hotels and hotel accommodation from their yearly tax returns. Regazzi was motivated in this request as the sector will be confronted for a few years facing a drop in foreign customers.

A tax incentive for taxpayers to spend their holidays in Switzerland as a support measure for the tourism sector to mitigate the consequences related to the coronavirus crisis

«The only way to try to compensate, at least partially, for this shortfall, he says, is to focus on Swiss customers. It is a very important incentive enabling the possibility of a tax deduction for taxpayers that are domiciled in Switzerland of overnight costs in accommodation hotels and hotel rooms, especially hotels, motels, tourist residences, holiday apartments, hostels and campsites, up to a defined maximum amount, which can be increased for spouses and registered partners». The maximum deductible amount will be defined by the cantons (the initiator assumes 4-5,000 per person) while the duration, being a short-term measure, should be limited, but at least three years.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata