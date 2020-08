A twenty-six-year-old from Piacenza remains in a serious condition after being involved in a fight. He was hit at approximately 20.30 resulting in a fall hitting his head on the ground. A twenty-nine year old, also from Piacenza was arrested. The conditions of the twenty-six year old immediately seemed serious, so much so that in a press release released Saturday morning the cantonal police and the prosecutor’s office confirmed that the man’s life was in danger.

Reasons to be clarified

The two were in Ticino on vacation. It is not yet clear why the 29 year old suddenly decided to hit the 26 year old.

Police intervened as well as the team of Croc Verde of Lugano - they treated him and transferred him by ambulance to the hospital. The 29-year-old was stopped on the spot by agents of the Lugano Police and now is accused of serious injuries.

The episode brings to mind, the incident of 2009 in Via Peri which caused the death of Giuseppe Fera. Also in that circumstance the quarrel broke out for futile reasons and a single punch led to the fall which killed the victim. The attacker was sentenced to 2 years and 3 months for murder) and had met a few minutes earlier and a misplaced joke had triggered the tragedy.

