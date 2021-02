Coop has withdrawn the 205g Naturaplan salad from it’s shelves after listeria was found in the corn kernels contained in the product.

It is recommended not to consume the product.

The urgent recall affects the following items:

4,032,298 Naturaplan salad of 205 g

To be consumed by: 08.02.2021, 09.02.2021, 10.02.2021

Retail price: fr. 4.50

Products with other retention terms are not affected by this recall.

The sale of the products in question has already been blocked and the purchase price will be refunded.

The items were on sale in Coop supermarkets and Coop Pronto shops. If you have purchased any of the products above they can be returned and you will be refunded

