Tour de Suisse passes through Ticino in Switzerland. On Friday, June 11, the 6th stage of the Tour de Suisse is scheduled to take place, and on Sunday, June 13, the 8th stage of the prestigious cycling competition. Temporary road closures are planned in Alto Ticino from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., in addition to partial or total blocks of public road transport. The Cantonal Police invites you to follow the indications of the personnel on the ground.