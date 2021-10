We have left behind a long series of splendid and particularly mild autumn days, characterized by « blue skies», clear air from the first light of dawn and romantic sunsets, breathtakingly beautiful. And we start precisely from there, at the end of the day when, weary from work, we can’t wait to get home. However, in the last few weeks, getting back home has become an ordeal: back-to-back queues and severe traffic. Our days end as they started early in the morning, cooped up in our car, moving at a snails pace, if we’re lucky. Other than the «blah, blah, blah» evoked by the young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to boost the green cause, which is opposed by the thesis of those who, despite being devoted to green as Serena Giacomin president of the Italian Climate Network, believes that «we can no longer afford the blah, blah, blah of Greta».

The problem of traffic on our roads certainly has a connection with pollution in our region, and experience shows that the concentrations of pollutants come especially from Lombardy, a stone’s throw from us. And that in bringing and «making disappear» (in reality there is no magic wand) pollution, the climatic conditions are decisive: the thermal conditions, the climate, the weather, the environment:inversions the thermal inversion that is typical of winter and the summer canicular phenomenon. The best antidotes, albeit only temporary, are the north wind or rain. In actual fact, the problem of traffic congestion with which we are faced during this first part of autumn is not climatic, but one of physical space. Environmental awareness, combined with the willingness of many to follow technological progress, has caused the number of all-electric powered cars to explode. But a car is a car, whether modern or classic, it takes up space on our undersized roads, which are often restricted by works and endless (though we imagine indispensable) construction sites.

The situation on the roads in Ticino has been deteriorating over the last few years, then there was the pause of the pandemic when the lockdown effect emptied the roads and filled our minds with enormous worries. Today the mind is clogged with thoughts about our future and the roads, from the highway, to the cantonal roads, to the municipal ones used (when possible) to try to circumvent the obstacle, are now collapsing. Public transport is there, it is more efficient than in the past, but does not really take off: it may be the long-term wave of the pandemic that makes us reluctant to mass, it may be that we are Latins and we love the «freedom» of our car, it may be that reaching areas far from the city centers is not always easy or smooth. It may be what it will be, but in the meantime the black dot days are adding up and soon, due to the effect of cold and frost, even the die-hards of the two wheelers will raise the white flag and will join the already numerous cars. Our roads, built in the 50’s and 60’s, are not suited to bear the traffic flows that we have today. What also makes an impression are the now daily queues at the portals of the Gotthard tunnel. What used to be a summer exodus and counter-exodus phenomenon is destined to be a permanent one and will soon contribute to making transit along the A2 underpass impossible. There are some network development projects, but for now they are merely on paper. Times are always biblical among political choices that are never fast enough or far-sighted and the many appeals that we Ticinese, displaying a self-defeating attitude to the extreme, never want to miss. Combined with the democratic process that leads us regularly to the ballot box. We can scream, swear and accuse, but there is little we can do about it: we are (and have been) self-condemned to the perpetual column.