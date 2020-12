(Updated last night at 20.59) The railway connections between Switzerland and Italy will not be interrupted. The decision was taken following a meeting between the President of the Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga and the Italian Minister of Transport Paola De Micheli. During the phone call "there was ample convergence on the need to ensure continuity of passenger transport between the two countries".

The interview was followed by a technical meeting via videoconference, which was attended, by the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MIT), by representatives of the Ministry of the Interior, Italian and Swiss railway companies. During the meeting, organizational solutions were analyzed and identified to ensure compliance with anti-COVID measures and the continuity of the transport service which will gradually return to normal in the coming days. The operating procedures will be defined through an inter-ministerial decree

Today a service will run to Como and Milan, but not Varese

During the interviews, the situation linked to the TILO regional traffic. Starting tomorrow, the Italian regional trains will circulate via the Chiasso station: cross-border commuters will then be able to change trains and continue their journey on board the TILO trains. Connections to from Varese is presently not running.

Gradual connections between Switzerland and Italy are in process, the SBB / TILO are awaiting on confirmation from the Italian authorities of the implementation of the inter-ministerial decree that will exempt the railways from the responsibility of controlling the temperature of its travelers at the border.

The EuroCity offer will also be maintained, albeit limited. Specifically, starting from 10 December 2020, a pair of EuroCity trains will circulate on the Gotthard axis, two pairs will circulate on the Simplon axis. From Sunday 13 December, in conjunction with the timetable change, two pairs of EuroCity trains will operate on the Gotthard axis and always two pairs on the Simplon axis.

EC 313 from Zurich 7:10 am, arrival in Milan 10:50 am

EC 316 from Milan 11:10 am, arrival in Zurich at 2:50 pm

EC 34 from Milan 1:05 pm, arrival in Geneva 5:21 pm

EC 37 from Geneva 7:39 am, arriving in Milan 11:40 am

EC 50 from Milan 7:20 am, arrival in Basel 11:32 am

EC 57 From Basel 11:28, arrive in Milan 16:40

