Some great news is arriving from Spain. As of Monday, passengers will be able to cross the country’s borders without the PCR swab. The Ministry of Health made the announcement on Friday, stating that a negative anti-genic test, a vaccination certificate or proof of having recovered from the illness will be sufficient. «Spain is a safe travel destination and we have all we need to regain our leading position in international tourism soon,« said Health Minister Carolina Darias.

The Ministry has justified the relaxation of regulations with the success of the vaccination campaign. « Each day we take a step towards normality. Of the 47 million Spaniards, so far 10 million have been fully vaccinated,« Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez commented on Twitter.

However, Madrid has updated the list of risk zones, valid until June 20, adding Germany and Austria: all travellers entering from these two countries must have a negative PCR swab within 48 hours of arrival to cross the Spanish border. We also remind you that registration to the online portal Spain Travel Health is still required.

