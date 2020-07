Thirty-six new positive cases and over 450 people quarantined from July 1 to today. These are the key figures of the past ten days that have prompted the cantonal authorities to raise the level of awareness from the point of view of awareness . A symbolic signal that wants to ensure that "the population understands the need to continue to maintain attention on the delicate health situation". In concrete terms, as explained by the DSS in a press release, the cantonal awareness campaign "Distant but close" now goes from blue to orange, and the new motto for this phase is "Prudence, always"



We contacted cantonal doctor Giorgio Merlani who explained actually, "something has changed compared to June and it is therefore necessary to send a message to the whole population". This is a warning for everyone and aims at two categories in particular: young people and people who go abroad. "Of the 36 cases registered since the beginning of the month - notes the cantonal doctor - two thirds concern people under the age of 30, and half of Ticino returned from abroad" - among the latter - in particular the cases of return from the Balkans and from Serbia in particular: ‘Going abroad may not be the best choice at the moment. And let's not forget that these areas, such as the Balkans, are beginning to have problems on the health front. Just as we asked tourists not to come to us for Easter, today is the case not to go to these places to avoid even aggravating their situation. The same Serbian community in Ticino has made this appeal’. ‘In any case, when returning from one of the countries at risk it is necessary to register with the cantonal hotline (0800 144 144) and then go into quarantine. Otherwise you can also risk criminal consequences. The announcement obligation decided by the Federal Council entered into force on 6 July and so far, "in Ticino about thirty people have already announced themselves by calling the hotline". And even if "it is difficult to understand how many" real "returns actually are, I think people have understood the importance of this measure". today is the case not to go to these countries to avoid aggravating the situation.

The appeal to young people

The other big chapter obviously concerns young people who, as mentioned, represent two thirds of the new positive cases registered in the last ten days. ‘I think the behaviour of young people is paradigmatic: when they go out to have fun, maybe some of them give false names. But then the next day, when they realise that the situation is serious, they are the first to call us. They are yes responsible, but they also want to have fun. And this is understandable, but they must also realise that although they risk little by taking the disease, they risk hurting those close to them. It can be spread quickly to grandmother or aunt, which could have serious consequences. The invitation, as emphasised by the new campaign slogan, is therefore to be cautious, always ».

Two hospitalised

Last week the cantonal doctor announced that there were no more cases related to COVID-19 in Ticino hospitals, from the data that emerged yesterday we learned that two people are currently hospitalised: «These are two patients belonging to the categories at risk" points out Merlani, explaining that" until this morning (editor's note yesterday for the reader) they were fortunately not in intensive care ".

Finally, the cantonal doctor reassured about the small outbreaks recorded in the past few days: "At the moment they are all under control". And the case concerning a summer camp announced last week also fortunately revealed a false alarm: ‘The person who had suspicious symptoms and his contacts were negative to the swab and from Wednesday the boys were able to return to the camp. I am sorry that they have lost two days of camp but prudence in these cases is never too much’. Yes, "prudence, always".

