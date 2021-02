There are two rapid tests the molecular test (also known as PCR or swab test), and the serological one. Rapid responses in 10-15 minutes .

How many quick tests are done per day? «About twenty, it depends on the request: sometimes more», explains Federico Tamò, owner of the Pharmacy Malè in Bellinzona, who has been offering this service to his customers since the end of December. The figure, indicatively, is also confirmed by Donatella Juri, of the Melide International Pharmacy. There, on the banks of the Ceresio, most customers are tested with the aim of being able to travel or go abroad, in those countries where a certificate is required for access: «Most of the people who request the quick test with us needs a quick response to be able to go to Italy», explains Juri without hesitation. Also in Lugano, where we heard Michele Armati, owner of the International Pharmacy, the main reason to go to the pharmacy to carry out a quick test, it is that of travel: «This - explains Armati - also because the test for reasons related to a trip abroad is not carried out in the curtains of the check points». Further north, in Bellinzona (perhaps due to the greater distance from the state borders), the trend changes slightly: here we identify two categories of applicants for the service. To the one already illustrated, there is an equally large portion of customers who require the rapid test because it is symptomatic.

Symptomatic? Any negative test must be confirmed in the laboratory

«When we find a symptomatic negative on the rapid test we are obliged to send the sample to the laboratory for the PCR test», says Donatella Juri. It is in fact a practice in Ticino due to the reliability of the result». «We can say that the rapid test is less reliable than PCR in people who have symptoms», says Armati. «In order to enter the Confederation’s databases and case studies, all results must be confirmed by PCR tests. While the reliability of a positive rapid test is considered as equal to the positive PCR, in the negative case the repetition of the test serves to be sure that it is performed in the best period: the rapid test has in fact a value in the first 4 days from the beginning of the symptoms. It is the time when the virus has the highest concentration in the nasal cavity, and it is therefore the moment when it is best detectable. When you leave this period there is less concentration and consequently it is easier for you to find false negatives», he adds.

The person who comes to the pharmacy for the analysis recieves a result afer 15 minutes. «If the result is negative - or rather non-reactive - we already advise that the sample will be sent the same day to the laboratory for analysis. This way the customer avoids having to make other appointments for confirmation», says Tamò. «They are already sick, if they can do everything at once it’s better» he adds. «In any case, a symptomatic person must stay at home as much as possible so the fewer trips he makes the better: if he has to go out to take the test it is permissible, but if we can avoid having him go out twice instead of once, it’s all for the better» he continues. But in the presence of symptoms then why perform the rapid test if then in the event of a negative result you will have to repeat the examination in the laboratory? «There are some parameters, such as the presence of risk factors or belonging to risk categories, which make it necessary in any case to carry out the analysis for PCR », Tamò specifies. «Doing the quick test, however, allows for a much faster response: if it is positive, the person is already reported to the cantonal doctor’s office for contact tracing and the person immediately knows what measures to take. You therefore gain in terms of time, but also of costs. There is also a question of availability to consider: generally the result of the PCR test is guaranteed in 24 hours but if there is an overload of work in the laboratory it is possible that it may also take more time ». «Doing the quick test, however, allows for a much faster response: if it is positive, the person is already reported to the cantonal doctor’s office for contact tracing and the person immediately knows what measures to take. There is therefore a saving in terms of time, but also of costs. There is also a question of availability to consider: generally the result of the PCR test is guaranteed in 24 hours but if there is an overload of work in the laboratory it is possible that it may also take more time».

LIST OF AUTHORISED PHARMACIES

Farmacia Amavita Centro Breggia

Centro Breggia Via San Gottardo 56a 6828 Balerna 058 851 3621

Farmacia Malè Piazza Indipendenza 4 6500 Bellinzona 091 825 2320

Farmacia Rondi Piazza Centrale 7 6710 Biasca 091 862 2018

Farmacia Pegaso via Nosetto 7 6987 Caslano 091 850 4065

Farmacia Amavita Martinoli via Lucomagno 85 6715 Dongio 091 871 1818

Farmacia Fenice Centro Migros via Bellinzona 33 6512 Giubiasco 091 840 2802

Farmacia Tosi via San Pietro 1 6929 Gravesano 091 605 2681

Farmacia Maghetti Quartiere Maghetti 10 6900 Lugano 091 223 3400

Farmacia Internazionale Bordoni Piazza Riforma 10 6900 Lugano 091 923 8791

Farmacia Internazionale via Giulio Pocobelli 15 6815 Melide 091 649 9480

Farmacia Amavita Mordasini Centro Migros MMM via Serrai 5 6592 S. Antonino 058 878 2840

Ufficio del farmacista cantonale 02.02.2021

A service that engages the staff

The tests are therefore always done on request and by appointment. «Anyone who comes to carry out the test must be considered as potentially contagious», says Tamò. «There is therefore a need to ensure the safety of my personnel who do the tests, and the safety of the people who come to carry them out. We have procedures for the disinfection of the premises, dressing and undressing, to totally change the protective material between one patient and another. This makes it important to have an organization of these tests also in terms of timing, and therefore the booking by customers».

A much appreciated service

«We feel that the rapid test in the pharmacy is a service appreciated by the public», the owner of the Bellinzona business tells us again. «And we also like this aspect very much. On the one hand, it applies to people who do it for travel reasons, to have an easy solution: they enter the room where we carry out the test, the result is obtained in a few minutes and the documents are available electronically within an hour of when they performed the test. Most of these people need it for family reunification, to visit loved ones, and it’s still something we like to contribute to. On the other hand, even for symptomatic people - we have many who call us even at the last minute and for them we always try to find a window of time to carry out the test - it is important to have an answer in a short time. Also in this case people appreciate it».

«Save Christmas lunches and dinners thanks to the quick test»

«Before Christmas», Tamò tells us again «we had several people who came for a simple cold and tested positive. In this way we were able to block the virus, perhaps before a few family dinners or lunches. Obviously, communicating the positive result of the test did not please us, but at least we were able to interrupt some transmission chain», he concludes.

