A new mandatory measure in order to travel to Italy is coming. Whereas since May 16 it is only possible to travel over the border with a swab, by presenting a certificate declaring a negative test, since May 24 it is necessary to take a further step: in addition to the test, either rapid or molecular, it will be compulsory to fill in the so-called digital Passenger Locator Form (PLF) (dPLF). The form is mandatory for all people arriving in Italy by any means of transport. On the website of the Italian Ministry of Health it is stated: «Anyone entering Italy from abroad for any length of time, on board any means of transport, is required to fill in the dPFL». As for airlines, it will be their task to: «Ensure maximum awareness of the new requirement to passengers, including, where possible, by e-mail before the trip; to collaborate in ensuring the total compliance of passengers to the new requirement; to check the successful completion of the dPLF, which will be shown in digital format (smartphone) or in hard copy prior to allowing the passenger to board the vehicle; since this is a legal requirement, does not allow passengers to board in case of non-completion». As of May 24, 2021, any person entering Italy will therefore have to fill out the dPLF before entering the country. Instructions for filling out the form, which replaces self-certification, can be found on the Ministry of Health website.