  • 1
Mag
USA 2020
Vaccino in Ticino
Coronavirus
Home
Trending Topics
USA 2020
Vaccino in Ticino
Coronavirus
×
×
Cerca su CdT

Truck collides with police cars on A2

ACCIDENT

The accident occurred near Taverne - PHOTO

Truck collides with police cars on A2
Rescue Media

Truck collides with police cars on A2

Rescue Media

Di Red. Online OnTheSpot

There was a traffic accident this morning on the A2 motorway heading south, near the Taverne hump tunnel. According to the first information, a cantonal police car was hit by a truck registered in Italy. The reasons for the accident have yet to be established. The car was completely destroyed while the agent who was inside it fortunately was not injured. The lorry driver, a 53-year-old Italian resident in the province of Como, will be reported to the public ministry for non-compliance with the signs and serious infringement of the federal law on road traffic. He will also be prevented from driving on Swiss territory.

Traffic to the south remained disturbed for about an hour. The Cantonal Police renews its invitation to drivers to respect road signs, to adapt speed to the conditions of the road surface and traffic and to avoid distractions when driving.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: OnTheSpot
  • 1
  • 1