Truck collides with police cars on A2

There was a traffic accident this morning on the A2 motorway heading south, near the Taverne hump tunnel. According to the first information, a cantonal police car was hit by a truck registered in Italy. The reasons for the accident have yet to be established. The car was completely destroyed while the agent who was inside it fortunately was not injured. The lorry driver, a 53-year-old Italian resident in the province of Como, will be reported to the public ministry for non-compliance with the signs and serious infringement of the federal law on road traffic. He will also be prevented from driving on Swiss territory.