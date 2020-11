‘I thank the Americans people, we have won everywhere, phenomenal results’. This is how US President Donald Trump presented himself in the East Room of the White House where about 250 guests were waiting for him. ‘It is clear that we won in Georgia and North Carolina’ said the president, referring to two key states for which a winner has not yet been declared and where the ballot is still underway ( HERE live). ‘We’re also winning in Pennsylvania, by a really huge margin’ Trump said from the White House. ‘The game is not over’ he added. Trump followed early results from the East Wing of the White House with his highest advisers.